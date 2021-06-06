Vernon history in pictures

The Polson Park windmill and fish pond in 1965. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #18686)

It’s been there at least 56 years.

This week’s photo from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives (Photo #18686) – in colour no less! – shows the Polson Park windmill and fish pond in 1965.

Both remain in place in 2021 in those exact same locations.

Among the other items you can see in the 1965 photo is the south end of the old grandstand and the old white picket fence that was in place for Vernon Luckies Okanagan League baseball games on the diamond in front of the grandstand.

The picture also appeared as a Vernon postcard for years.

READ MORE: Our history in pictures

READ MORE: Our history in pictures



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History