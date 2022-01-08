Vernon Bylaw’s commitment to safety seen and appreciated

Vernon resident thanks officers for easing traffic congestion near school

I want to take time to thank the Vernon Bylaw for their work.

I am a parent of children at a local school and I was very glad to see Vernon Bylaw trying to ease traffic congestion due to illegally parked vehicles near my residence.

Their commitment to safety around Vernon is seen and appreciated.

I can only imagine the difficult situations that they encounter and they deserve to be thanked.

Keep up the great work!

Ryan Plouffe

