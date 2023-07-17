Taylor: Final words become so important

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard” - Winnie the Pooh (Pixabay)

When I had to euthanize my dog Pippin – I’ve written about the reasons elsewhere — I held her head in my lap as the lethal drugs took effect. Gradually, the tension left her body. She relaxed as I stroked her head and sobbed, “Oh, Pippin, Pippin, I didn’t want it to end this way.”

Those were my last words to her.

Last words seem to matter.

When my wife Joan was dying – in an institution, a hospice, where she didn’t want to be – I think my last words were, “We’ve been on a glorious adventure together.”

At least, I THINK those were my last words. I wasn’t very coherent at the time.

My friend Don Sawatzky tells about his grandfather, David Toews. Toews was a dirt-poor farmer in Rosthern, Saskatchewan. But when he heard about the plight of Ukrainian Mennonites a century ago, he felt he had to act.

He talked the CPR, who had both trains and ships in those days, into transporting over 20,000 Mennonites to Canada. And he personally signed a promissory note guaranteeing payment for their passage. For over $1.5 million. In 1923 dollars.

It was a fool’s promise. But the CPR honoured it. Colonel John Stoughton Dennis, the CPR’s Commissioner of Colonization and Development, trusted Toews. They had shaken hands on the deal; that was good enough.

Toews became known as the “Mennonite Moses” for organizing the vast exodus from eastern Europe.

He lobbied all over North America, raising funds to pay off his promise to the CPR.

Just before his death in 1947, one of his successors whispered in his ear, “The debt has been paid.”

Final words.

What makes those last words so important to us?

Winnie the Pooh got it: “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

The congregation I belong to said “Goodbye” to our minister last Sunday.

Joan Kessler came to us just over three years ago. Two months after she started, the COVID-19 pandemic shut the church down. No gathering for services. No study groups. No socializing.

It was a totally new situation that no minister in Canada had faced before.

So we learned new ways to worship and to provide pastoral care. Over Zoom, initially. And then again in person, but in a different sort of way.

This year, Joan decided to accept a call to Watrous, in her home province of Saskatchewan, where she could be closer to her family.

Her final service was last Sunday.

Once again, those final words seemed so important. So we had the usual speeches, the expressions of sadness and gratitude, the songs to sing, the tears shed.

But we concluded – and I think this is symbolic of both the event and our history – with the benediction that has ended every worship service for over ten years. The words became our last corporate blessing for a departing friend.

As we go, it says, we will

“Count your blessings,

Embody your faith,

Live an authentic life,

Never look down on the struggle for life,

Notice behind every face there is a soul at work,

And know that wherever you go, the spirit of God is already there.”

Amen.

