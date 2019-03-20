Straight from DeHart: 21 years at Kelowna Capital News

How time flies. This month my column celebrates its 21st anniversary with the Kelowna Capital News. Huge thanks to all of you, our readers, friends, colleagues and clients for supporting the newspaper, this column and me. Your loyalty and continued support and encouragement have made our success. I appreciate all of you taking me into your confidence each week and certainly could not have made this milestone without your help.

You might remember, or perhaps were a client at, Gini’s Hairport owned and operated by Rosalind Satar in the Dilworth Centre for 19 years from 1983 to 2002. Rosalind has now embarked on another adventure, reopening her legendary salon under the new name of Gini’s Salon International located at 100-1631 Dickson Avenue in Landmark 6. Her salons have won numerous national and international awards for both hair and makeup. Gini’s has seven staff and is a full service salon for both men and women. Along with full hair services, it also offers make-up, micro-blading, lash extensions, waxing and nails. Rosalind’s passion for education continues both as a mentor and teacher and also a life-long learner in the industry. Open Monday to Saturday. Call 778-478-1447. www.ginis.salon

Relocating from Vancouver where he was employed with Sears for 40 years, Robert Evans is the new general manager of Hudson’s Bay Kelowna. Robert’s position with Sears was Western Canada operations manager. He will replace Darlene Strutt, who has been transferred to the Hudson’s Bay store in Vernon. Robert.evans@hbc.com.

Well-known Kelowna Chamber of Commerce gal, Dicky Dack is celebrating 25 years with the chamber. Dicky started her career as a visitor information counselor, then transferred to finance, was promoted to events for about 12 to 14 years, worked with the board of directors and is now the office manager. She has held that positon for the past three years. In a nut-shell, she has done it all and is the chamber’s go-to person. The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has been in existence since 1906. I am pleased to be the appointee for the City of Kelowna on its board. www.kelownachamber.org

If you are wondering why the lights outside of the Bell Media building at 435 Bernard Avenue are all pink, they are that particular colour for a very special reason, and a very special person. With the support of James Stuart, regional vice-president for Bell and Ken Kilcullen, B.C. Interior general manager for Bell, and physically put up by Ray at Colliers, they were changed to pink in support and solidarity for well-known morning radio gal and my good friend TJ on 101-5 EZ Rock, during her breast cancer treatments and recovery. A beautiful tribute for a beautiful person.

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society continues to establish a home in the community and has announced the appointment of six new board members, as well as surpassing the $1 million mark in its fundraising efforts to raise 2.7 million. New board members are Murray Bye, Josh Cairns, Ken Gauthier, Debbie Hubbard, Helen Jackman and Donna Jansons. They join founding board members Dave Krysko, Scott Lanigan, Diane Roy, Shane Worman and chairwoman Dr. Kyleen Myrah, representatives from the Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness, youth advocates and a number of ex-officio organization representatives and liaisons, including Mayor Colin Basran. Gaelene Askeland is the executive director of COJHS.

Vice-president of Big White Ski Resort, Michael Ballingall is the new vice-chair of Destination B.C’s tourism marketing committee for 2019. This industry-led Crown corporation promotes B.C. as a world-class tourist destination, using the Super, Natural British Columbia brand as its main marketing slogan to the world. Its four strategic goals are industry, people, visitors and revenue and it is accountable to the taxpayers of B.C. www.destinationbc.ca

The UCT/ACT Kelowna West Council 1003 had a new board of directors for 2019/2020 installed at its President’s Dinner and Pin Night. They are: president Susan Warner, vice-president, John Grant, vice-president, Rick Warner, treasurer Keith Preece and directors Cheri Melrose, Dick Melrose, Sheila Falk, Penn Pearston, Darlene Heickel, Terry Dowler and Gregg Turkington. The club was active in the community donating over $22,000.00 to 17 local charities and many hundreds of hours of volunteering, along with three Bursaries/Scholarships. The club’s motto is Giving Through Fellowship. Congratulations to John Grant as Member of the Year and to Alex McClelland for receiving the Roses for the Living Award.

Previously with The Old Spaghetti Factory for seven years and originally hailing from England, Stuart Maguire is the new general manager of Match Eatery and Public House at Kelowna Playtime Casino on Water Street. smaguire@playtimecasino.ca

Darlene Brule is the new executive director of Shoe Bank Canada. Darlene has been the executive director for Natures Wild Neighbours (a board that I sat on for a few years) and is still active as executive director for that organization. Jim Belshaw hired Darlene for Shoe Bank Canada and she is now a dual ED for two very important charities. Shoe Bank Canada is in the process of finding a large utility box van to turn into a mobile shoe store, so they can reach more people that cannot make it to the store/warehouse downtown. They are looking for sponsors to help fit the interior of the van with stable shelves, a gas sponsor so they can reach rural areas and a mechanic to help maintain the vehicle. Shoe Bank Canada provides footwear for all people in need from children’s runners to people needing work boots for their job. Darlene@shoebankcanada.com

The Uptown Rutland Association (URBA) has a new board of directors for 2019/2020. Bidding farewell to Mike Koutsantonis, (Olympia Greek Taverna); Curtis Fieseler (Revolution Pharmacy) and June Forman (MCC Thrift Shop) URBA has added Jon Garratt from Whisk Cake Co. and Michael Hansen from Benson Law LLP to the board. The remainder of the board is Dawn Thiessen, president (Aphrodite in Me Spa); Jamie Needham, 1st vice-president (Interior Savings); Mark Beaulieu, 2nd vice-president (Flashpoint Tattoo Company) and Shelley Kvamme-MacDonald, treasurer (CPA). Directors are Chandan (Ruby) Dulay, Cantex Gas; Dallas Crick, Century 21; Kamal Shoranick, MKS Resources; Nick Aubin, Aubin & Associates; Frank Pohland, appointed (CTQ); Kevin MacDougall, appointed (Community Policing RCMP); Dom Rampone, appointed (Kelowna Chamber of Commerce); Brad Sieben, ex-officio (City of Kelowna). Laurel D’Andrea is the executive director of URBA www.ourrutland.ca

With the Business Development Bank since 2016, Siobhan McManus has been promoted to senior commercial account manager. Previous to joining the BDC Siobhan was with BMO Financial Groups commercial team holding the positons of commercial account manager and commercial credit analyst. The BDC is a Crown Corporation and the only bank devoted exclusively to the success and growth of Canadian entrepreneurs, supporting companies with unique and flexible financing and advisory solutions. www.bdc.ca

Relocating to Kelowna in May, 2018, Igor Pilipchuk is a small business advisor with Scotiabank, Main Branch, 488 Bernard Avenue. Igor’s main focus is in the agriculture market, due to his previous work experience and his personal motivation. He specializes on providing the best advice for the farmers in our region. igor.pilipchuk@scotiabank.com

Kelowna based Kris Stewart, CEO and clinical director of Advanced Home Care Solutions Inc. is one of three B.C. businesswomen and owners and the only Canadian home care provider selected to represent Canada in Japan as part of the upcoming Canada Pacific Trade Partnership Program. In all, 23 Canadian women business owners who want to provide services, products and solutions for the elderly and aging in Japan will participate in this Canadian Women-Only Business Mission to Japan April 1 to 3. www.advancedhomcaresolutions.com

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is hosting an amazing raffle for a chance to cruise the legendary Rhine on a cultural adventure with The Gryphon Trio and clarinetist James Campbell from October 9th to 22nd, 2019. Tickets are available until May 12th, 2019 with a one in 2,500 chance to win. Ticket price is one for $50.00 or 2 for $75.00. To purchase tickets call 250-763-7544. Draw date May 22nd at 9:00 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

