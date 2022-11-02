Straight from DeHart

With over 40 years of building and installing affordable personalized cabinets in Calgary, Denca Cabinets has now opened in Kelowna.

Daughter Heidi Boudreault and husband Dominic are following in her parents footsteps, moving the company into the future of new manufacturing technology, creative design, quality products and extensive knowledge in renovations. With a new cabinetry showroom at 101-1821 Harvey Ave. in Central Plaza, the second-generation family-owned company brings modern European design to Western Canada. Denca offers complete ultimate design flexibility and customization with Danish master craftsmanship. From concept to completion, Denca is your one-stop shop for design, custom cabinets, mill work, appliances, full-service renovations, counter tops, tiles, plumbing, lighting, and hardware. Their accredited designers specialize in how you intend to use your space, perfecting the design and maximizing efficiency while incorporating the science of ergonomics. Shelley Dwivedi is the local representative for Denca Cabinets and Colin Maley is the business development manager.

Two more grand prizes have been claimed for the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. Congratulations to Marj Roseberry who won a Philips Sonicare 9400 DiamondClean Smart Power Toothbrush sponsored by CARE Dental and Traci Burke of Bell Media won two premium club seats to a Kelowna Rockets regular season home game and pre-game dinner for two at Manhattan Point Restaurant, sponsored by the Kelowna Rockets Hockey Club, Eventium Food Services, Prospera Place & GSL Group.

Got your poppy yet? On Nov. 5 at the Kelowna Rockets home game against Kamloops, I will be joining representatives from The Royal Canadian Legion branch 26 and The Big White Ski Club from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to offer you a poppy for a donation. Hope to see you there.

BC Alpine hosted its 2022 Member Summit and AGM at Sun Peaks on Oct. 15-16. BC Alpine also held its Annual Goldie Awards and the following awards were presented to members of the Big White Ski Club: Gerry Whittaker, Big White Ski Club (BC Alpine Volunteer of the Year); Dave and Diana Veitch, Big White Ski Club (Okanagan Zone Volunteers of the Year; Takoda Ito, Okanagan Ski Team/Big White Ski Club (Cary Mullen Sportsmanship Award); Finley Cashin, Okanagan Ski Team/Big White Ski Club (Bob Parsons’ Memorial Bursary). The awards recognize the best in B.C. ski racing contributions over the past season. Join the club for its annual movie night fundraiser at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., with a double feature from two award winning Canadian Ski Film Companies: Switchback Entertainment and Blank Collective Films.

Tom Fellhauer, a partner with the Pushor Mitchell law firm, is the new president of the Kelowna Bar Association. Tom has been on the board since 2019.

The Rotary Center for the Arts (RCA) has appointed Anthony (Tony) James as its artistic director. With over 35 years of experience, James is an award-winning executive producer, artistic director, writer and presenter, who has been appointed to guide the RCA’s artistic vision toward continued and sustained success. In the newly re-imagined position, Tony will focus and commit to developing a vision that encompasses both the continued presentation of global artists and events as well as the introduction of RCA’s self-produced productions. Colleen Fitzpatrick is the RCA executive director.

Margy Ringrose and her partners are again opening Unique Gifts for Everyone, a giftware store in the Orchard Park Mall, beside Bath and Body Works. The store offers a wide variety of gifts, jewelry and other items displaying art by Canadian Indigenous artists, with royalties being paid to the artists. Unique Gifts also offer locally made bath bombs, gag t-shirts and a wide variety of wind spinners.

Nikki Robinson has joined Tourism Kelowna as their new director of business development. Most recently, Nikki worked with Sysco Canada B.C. Previous to that, she spent 15 years in hotel sales for the Vancouver market. In her new role, Nikki will oversee their business development team and will closely monitor inquiries for the latter part of 2022 and into 2023 and beyond to see if the uncertainty around inflation, rising costs and the potential recession affect the business travel market.

The Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters Market (KFCMS) will not move indoors for the winter months as originally advertised. The market will stay outdoors for an extra two weeks, Nov. 5 and 12, at the corner of Springfield and Dilworth. The market will then move to Parkinson Recreation Centre from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on some Saturdays and Sundays – Nov. 19, 27, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17 – and then Saturdays from Jan. 7, 2023, until March 25, 2023. Allie Becker is the KFCMS board president.

Volunteer drivers are needed for the May Bennett Meal Program. Teresa Hiob is the coordinator for the program that feeds roughly 350 people in the area who are unable to prepare their own meals. Many of the clients are seniors or shut-ins. The meals are prepared fresh daily at the May Bennett Centre and delivered hot, right to the door by their team of volunteer drivers. The program runs five days a week and volunteers are needed between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. using their own vehicles. Interior Health does offer a stipend to assist with the cost of gas. This program also helps people transition from hospital to home with meals cooked by a team of chefs. If you can help call Teresa at 250-860-3378 or email Teresa.hiob@interiorhealth.ca.

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society and the 130th birthday of the Benvoulin Heritage Church with An Evening With Anna on Nov. 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the church, 2079 Benvoulin Rd. Help raise funds to finish the Heritage Gardens and upgrades to Benvoulin Heritage Church, Reid Hall, and McDougall House. Enjoy the Anna Jacyszyn Trio performing Ella-inspired jazz, a short pictorial history of Benvoulin Heritage Church and some delicious bites, brews and vints. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.ca/e/an-evening-with-anna-tickets-423707148487.

STILHAVN Real Estate Services is a boutique brokerage with offices and agents in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Squamish, Whistler and now the Okanagan. With eight sales agents, STILHAVN is located in Kelowna at 100-3200 Richter St. in a newly renovated space. The managing broker is Steve Jamieson and two realtors that have joined the team are Lora Proskiw and Christy LeGeyt.

The Festival of Trees Okanagan, presented by Scotiabank, is a cherished community tradition and has become the unofficial kick-off to the holiday season, serving the community for the last 30 consecutive years. The Delta Grand Okanagan Resort has joined forces with Mission Hill Family Estate Winery to support and help expand the Festival of Trees Okanagan by offering its resort as a host venue this year. You can sponsor a tree in support of the BC Children’s Hospital. This year, all funds raised across the valley and the province will go specifically to conquering childhood diabetes. The Delta Grand and Mission Hill have set a joint fundraising goal of $100,000 to support the cause. To register for tree sponsorship, visit www.bcchf.ca/fotokanagan. For more information contact Shannon Bruckshaw at Shannon.bruckshaw@marriott.com

Immaculata High School will host a Christmas Craft Fair on Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1493 KLO Rd. There will be 90 vendors and crafters with over 100 tables along with a bake sale, door prizes, children’s activities, lunch, snack and refreshments. Vendor registration money for the fair is going towards their fine arts programs, including helping support the Scott Lawler Memorial Bursary. For vendor information contact Angela Griffin at agriffin@cisnd.ca.

Kelowna local Priyaali Kanti, a B.C. representative of Miss World Canada, is heading to Toronto on Nov. 6 for the competition. Claremar Delivery Service has sponsored Priyaali, Erikka Moojelsky from AesthetiKs Lab designed her fashion outfit, and Kelowna Community Resources have partnered with her non-profit INDigreat. Voting is eight per cent of the judging criteria.

Julia’s Junction Inclusive Play Space will be West Kelowna’s first fully inclusive and accessible community playground. PURKIDS Foundation, City of West Kelowna and Melissa Grassmick and her family have teamed up to build this much needed play space. Designed to accommodate children of all ages and abilities and their caregivers, Julia’s Junction will provide a safe, accessible, and fun facility for everyone, with construction starting in the Spring of 2023 at Westbank Town Centre Park. Join them for the Aaron Pritchett Charity Concert on Nov. 24 at Crown & Thieves. Tickets at www.juliasjunction.ca.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 95th Sig Ottenbriet (Nov. 8); Alex Recsky (Nov. 2); Don Urquhart (Nov. 2); George Colpron (Nov. 2); Doreen Gray (Nov. 3); Corinne Reid (Nov. 3); Ross Carviel, veteran (Nov. 3); Ezra Cipes (Nov. 4); Terry Hoogewoonink (Nov. 5); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 5); Paul Sawetzki (Nov. 6); Joachim Nierfeld (Nov. 7); Reinhard Foerderer (Nov. 7); Geoffrey Couper (Nov. 7); Rick Worrall (Nov. 8); Marg Craig (Nov. 8); Murray Bye (Nov. 8).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca.

