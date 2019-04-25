Spot the danger before you play

PLAYSAFE: Don't Let It Happen to You from The War Amps on Vimeo.

Accidents can happen in a split second. As the weather warms up and kids spend more time outside, I encourage parents, teachers and community group leaders to help pass on The War Amps PLAYSAFE message.

I grew up in The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program and have met kids who have lost limbs in accidents. As a leg amputee, I also know what it is like to live without a limb.

See also: Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Members of CHAMP are warning kids to spot the danger before they play in a new video, PLAYSAFE: Don’t Let It Happen to You. They share their stories about how they lost their limbs in accidents and stress the importance of staying away from “mean machines” like lawn mowers, boats, cars and farm equipment. Please take some time to view or download the video free-of-charge online at waramps.ca/playsafe.

Jennah Stavroff

War Amps Regional Representative, British Columbia

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.