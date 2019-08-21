Spark Joy: Declutter and organize your home forever

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

The Marie Kondo method of tidying has recently become a household conversation topic with Netflix’s recent docuseries, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” garnering attention from The New York Times and Ellen Degeneres to name a few.

So many of us struggle with keeping on top of the amount of stuff we own and many of our homes have turned into storage spaces instead of living spaces. It can be overwhelming and can make it a challenge to start your day on a positive note, think about having friends over or simple decisions can become difficult.

The personal journey we have experienced through our own KonMari Practices is the driving force that has inspired us to come together to bring the teachings of Marie Kondo to The Okanagan and surrounding areas.

As Certified KonMari Consultants living right here in the Okanagan, we are thrilled to share our business Simply Spark Joy with you and are looking forward to helping you with your tidying journey on the Black Press Media Network. We believe in the method and love to see the changes that clients experience after decluttering their homes.

Tune in every other Wednesday where we’ll discuss a variety of topics including:

  • Marie Kondo basics for tidying your home
  • Tips to getting started
  • Setting a timeline for your tidying
  • Defining the term “Spark Joy”
  • Falling in love with your closet
  • The magic of decluttering
  • Folding techniques
  • Getting ready for back to school

“Can you place your hand on your heart and swear that you are happy when surrounded by so much staff that you don’t even remember what’s there?” Marie Kondo

We hope to hear about your personal tidying journey and would love to hear from you if you have any questions or ideas for future topics.

Barb Haymour: barb@simplysparkjoy.com

Wendy Chamberlain: wendy@simplysparkjoy.com

simplysparkjoy.com

Who are Wendy and Barb?

After assisting each other with complete home tidies, they jumped at the opportunity to attend the San Francisco KonMari training seminars in December 2016. They spent three days with amazing like minded participants sharing the same tidying passion and feel so fortunate to have been in the presence of Marie Kondo. This inspiration motivated them to complete the KonMari Certification Process over the next ten months.

They currently both live in the sunny Okanagan in beautiful British Columbia, Canada otherwise known as “wine country”. Their families support them in this tidying craze and are excited to see them be their true selves.

