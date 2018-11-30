Rock your way into the festive season with charity fundraiser

Having a difficult time getting into festive season mode?

I may have a solution or three for you.

My dear buddy Jimmy LeGuilloux is playing host this Sunday (Dec. 2) to the 25th annual, and final, Rock 4 Kids fundraiser at Whiski Jacks in West Kelowna. This should-not-miss event will combine tremendous rock and roll music throughout the day with a silent auction, two not-so-silent auctions, a 50/50 draw and other fundraising activities that will be almost too much fun.

LeGuilloux is the most recent winner of the Anita Tozer Memorial Award, bestowed by the City of Kelowna on an individual honoured for a lifetime of volunteerism beneficial to the community. Of the multiple events and causes he has championed over the years, one of those nearest and dearest to Jimmy has been the popular Rock4 Kids.

“Every year I continue to be amazed at the caring and sharing of folks who turn out at the show and take part—whether it is playing or simply supporting it,” LeGuilloux said. “It’s like a great big family. To be honest I am really going to miss this event, however, everything has a season.”

Over the years the lineup of bands and musicians donating their time and talent has been staggering, and this year 12 acts have returned. Kicking off the day at noon will be the talented Gary Turlock, followed by Robby Schaefer who has just wrapped up a smoking good CD of original tunes. Brilliant guitarist Scott Thielmann will display his boggling abilities around 1:30 p.m.

Other musicians giving up their day to help include: Pappa Dawg, Timber Wolves, the Jimmy LeGuilloux Band, Typical Underground, Proper Man, Rumble, Ancient Engines, The Rift, and appropriately closing out the night Scotty and Slam Dogs one of the original founders of the popular event.

Hosted this year by Skaha Sound and Wentworth Music, Rock4Kids has raised more than $300,000 since its inception, with money going towards assisting youth in the Central Okanagan.

•••

Meanwhile, downtown Kelowna goes fully festive this Saturday with the downtown light up and events up and down Bernard Avenue. This is always one of my favourite events and by the time we are done, Tez and I are fully in the Christmas mood. This year’s charm runs from 11 a.m. to 6 and will be held at Stuart Park and on Water Street. Titled Winter Street, residents will be able to skate on the Stuart Park ice rink, listen to the live music or even meet the big man in red himself. At the licensed market you can sip on an adult beverage, indulge in some festive sweets and treats, munch on some delicious street food or cozy up by the fire. For indoor warm fun, the Okanagan Regional Library’s Kelowna branch will have loads of free activities. You can make a lantern at the Kelowna Art Gallery, while the Laurel Packing House is celebrating its 100th birthday with free apple cider. Plus, you can enjoy live performances by the Zamboni Brothers, Sista B & the Boys, and Orange Crush Quartet.

On Dec. 9, the Rutland light up at Roxby Park also takes place. Stay tuned for more on that event.

•••

Another way to get into the festive mood is to do something nice for someone else.

So here’s a reminder for you to send me your nominations for the annual Charlie’s Angels Christmas list ASAP. Every year readers send me names of their personal angels which I then include in a HodgePodge dedicated to acknowledging people who make a difference in other people’s lives.

Criteria to qualify as an angel is pretty simple – all someone has to do is perform a kind act, big or small, that makes another person’s world a little brighter or better.

Acknowledging your angels is a nice way to thank those who have gone out of their way to be kind to you. Don’t delay, send me your angels names today by emailing me at charliehodge333@gmail.com

Meanwhile, try and be good cause you know who is watching and the Christmas clock is ticking by quick. This is not the time for bad behaviour.

Charlie Hodge is a Kelowna freelance writer.