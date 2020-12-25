Okanagan man makes a difference at Christmas

One Okanagan man bought and delivered enough food for 10 Christmas dinners for families and individuals in need. (Bruce Shouldice photo)

BOOMER TALK

Carole Fawcett

Let me introduce you to Bruce. He’s 35 years old and lives in Kelowna. He has his own company in the construction business. Bruce, meet my readers. I have never met him (except over the phone), but yet I know he has a big kind, generous heart. I think you will agree with my assessment.

This is what he wrote on Facebook:

“I would like to help four families or four couples or four individuals this Christmas season with a full Christmas dinner. I will go out to the store and purchase a turkey and all the fixings for you to cook. This is meant for people who truly need help and are down on their luck who aren’t just looking for a free meal. I will help a family from west Kelowna, a family from Kelowna, a family from Lake Country and a family from Vernon. I know what it’s like to have to stress this time of year but have had some blessings and would like to help out a little bit”.

So, within short order he had 397 likes, with 88 comments. He then purchased, packaged and delivered 10 meals to 10 people from all over the Okanagan (Armstrong, Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Rose Valley).

He shared with me that he has experienced some challenging times himself, was struggling financially and had no place to go. As a result, he wanted to help others.

Each food hamper he puts together helped to feed three to six people (depending on the family) He told me he was surprised at the need out there and shared a few of the stories that he was told. There are a lot of people who have challenges in their lives that we never hear about.

This was a time-consuming gift he gave. He purchased the food, boxed it up and then delivered it. So, it’s likely that each gifted hamper took him two to four hours to complete. Perhaps more. As well as the food, it is obvious he was giving his heart too.

I confess when I read this on Facebook, I was so touched that tears welled up. (and I’m a pretty tough ol’ thing) For a young man to reach out in such a caring manner and then to follow through with his generous offer is absolutely over the top wonderful.

Heartfelt thanks to Bruce for his kindness and generosity.

I suspect there are a lot of folks like Bruce out there that we don’t know about. They may just quietly go about doing something for someone and we never hear of it. Bruce did not do this in order to gain attention and was surprised when I reached out to him. But I’m glad to have heard of it. I’m hoping it will encourage others to do something similar.

Thank you to all those who have given back in any way to anyone, you have made a positive difference in the world.

I am sure we are all hoping that 2021 is a kinder year than 2020. We have a few months left yet with being cautious, wearing a mask, sanitizing our hands and practising social distancing. We must also continue with our kindness to others.

With that in mind, I wish all of you a very Happy New Year, Bonne Annee! Stay safe out there.

PS: Thank you, Glenn.

Carole Fawcett is a freelance writer/editor www.wordaffair.com

