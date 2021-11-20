North Okanagan woman appalled by greed at grocery stores

I can remember my mom and dad talking of how neighbours helped each other out in rough times and when things happen.

It’s too bad today those days are gone.

I’m not saying that there are not small communities still, like that small town of Yahk-Kingsate was like that. They always seemed to help a neighbour in need. Thumbs up to them.

But since I moved this way it seems that it people in these bigger centres are all about themselves.

Since COVID and now with the highways washed out, it really shows the ‘all me’ attitude as you go to the store and the shelves are bare as the greed and selfishness rears it’s ugly head. There are seniors and low income families that only get the moneys at the end of the month and have to live month to month and unfortunately the have to go without because of greed. My heart goes out to the children that have no milk for their cereal or bread for toast.

The longer I live and see things I am so ashamed in what would be my fellow man. They are just selfish people who deserve nothing.

Lorrain Brown

Coldstream

