North Okanagan park pup approved

Letter from Lexxi the Labradoodle

Vernon has so many unique features. I really like Linear Park by 25th Avenue when going for a short walk. The part of linear park I walk on is between 41st and and 37th streets.

I walk with my friend Steve who seems to know so many people walking along here. I think it’s interesting how he can tell just by the way people walk who they are even from a half a block away. He can pick out his friends like Al, Lynette, Jean and so many more. This park has a great mixture of trees, grass, flower gardens and wide paved walkways. I have been told the park was created from an old rail track. Steve knows all the local dogs like Tiki, Jake, Baxter, Teddy, Robbie and Barney. Did I tell you my name is Lexxi a Labradoodle. Shake a paw, stay safe.

Lexxi

parks

Most Read