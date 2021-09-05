Shannon Zaitsoff and his daughter, Sarah, successfully back up their wagon between cones at the 109th IPE in 2008. Of course, this would be the week thousands would flock to Armstrong for the annual fair but, for the second straight year the popular event has been cancelled by COVID. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #24084)

North Okanagan history in pictures

A look at an Armstrong-Spallumcheen tradition from the last decade

Normally right after Labour Day, the Interior Provincial Exhibition committee in Armstrong lets the local media know the final attendance tallies for the annual fall fair.

And, without fail, the numbers will top the 100,000 mark for the five-day event.

The last two years, however, there have been no numbers. Nobody enjoying the animals, display, food, entertainment, midway, carnival games.

The annual IPE has been cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic.

Optimist reigns supreme at the IPE.

Organizers say on their website they “look forward to hosting you in 2022.”

