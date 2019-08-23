North Okanagan adventure park concerns

LETTER: Neighbour to proposed adventure park in Spallumcheen offers up his concerns on project

You could be rolling down this piece of property in Spallumcheen on an alpine mountain coaster if a Spallumcheen couple’s dream of opening an adventure park is approved by the township. (Patti Wood photo)

After reading the article in the Aug. 14 Morning Star about the meeting on the proposed Wood Mountain Adventure Park, and having spoken at the meeting as a concerned neighbour bordering this site, I feel the need for this letter.

I will list the points I feel that most affect my family, property and real estate value.

1) Wildfire threat, especially from smokers. I have lived and worked in the bush most of my life and fought fires caused by smokers. Being a former smoker and having a crew of 40-plus tree planters, I know that smokers will smoke regardless of rules. My crew was only allowed to smoke in the trucks and on designated roads but still smoked cigarettes on the cut blocks and started some fires.

2) Noise pollution: My property and home are 1,000 feet in elevation above the valley floor and sound definitely travels uphill.

3) The zoning changes applied for virtually allows for almost any kind of future development possibilities.

4) Privacy concerns and the threat of trespassers on my very private, secluded property.

I sympathize for the people on Eagle Rock Road and their concerns about water safety and increased traffic.

Referring to the 185 letters, most in favour of the park, the vast majority of those were form letters signed by people from town and from far away from the proposed site.

I’d also like to thank Todd York and Spallumcheen council for delaying an immediate decision to carefully examine the concerns of the neighbours.

Murray Smith

