Military Tattoo an Okanagan treasure

Kudos to Norm Crerar and his half squadron of volunteers for this year’s Military Tattoo.

The brass bands were impressive, in particular the combined Army and Air Cadet Band from Camp Vernon.

Although I would have preferred 100 pipers, the 19 pipers were impressive. Did three drum corps steal the show, cowboy hats and all?

The show was at times magical, moving, dramatic and polished. Old vets in front of, and behind, me wiped tears during the “boot” number.

What a wonderful way to pass the last Sunday afternoon in July.

D.B.J. Snyder,

Penticton

