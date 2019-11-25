Local Lizzie: Third Space Life Charity and mental health

On Dolphin avenue in Kelowna B.C, is a coffee shop that has a beautiful interior and incredible coffee. It is a great place for meeting friends and to study. This is one of my favourite coffee shops in the Okanagan; it has a peaceful and hospitable atmosphere. What I love about this coffee shop is that they are a non-profit café that puts 100% of their donations and passion to help people who struggle with mental health.

The profits go into Third Space Life Charity to provide affordable counselling for those in need. They create an inclusive environment and a safe place where people feel like they belong. It has been a registered charity for just over four years. Studies show that by the time Canadians reach 40 years old, half of them will develop a mental health problem and Third Space Charity wants to re-write that story.

They have an extensive impact on their community. Allie, the executive director at Third Space Life Charity says “that across all of our programs we have provided over 3,000 plus hours of clinical counselling and business/life coaching to residents in the Okanagan”.

The greatest challenge for mental health programs can be the cost. Many people in our community cannot afford the counselling they need. The Community Care Program provides access to Clinical Counselling to whoever wants help in the Okanagan. Allie explains that “through this program we serve post secondary students through our UBCOSU Student Care Program and Kelowna Athletes through the Okanagan Athletic Fund.”

Third Space Life Charity vision is to work with the community and address the epidemic health crisis in the Okanagan. This amazing team, supportive community and donors have been able to serve their community by providing affordable counselling. This counselling is accessible for all ages, no matter what your socio-economic background. They believe no one should be alone in the fight against mental health.

I believe Third Space Charity’s vision is an incredible testimony to the some of the amazing people we have in our community. Mental health is important and it should be affordable to anyone who needs it. If you are hurting, please reach out; you are not alone in this fight, you are valuable and loved.

About Lizzie Skelton:

I’m a fourth-year University student at UBCO.

My goal is to one day go into journalism at UBC Vancouver.

I want to eventually write about controversial and political topics.

