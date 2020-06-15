Local Lizzie: A letter to the broken-hearted girl trying to find joy

Dear broken-hearted girl,

I’ve been where you are right now.

Right now, you’re trying to make sense of this situation. You’re trying to speak but you can’t. You feel numb and honestly, you probably didn’t see that breakup coming.

This night will feel like the worst night of your life.

A few months back I wrote a column with some steps on how to get over a heartbreak. I remember writing with tears in my own eyes with an aching heart just like you. I did not want to listen to my own advice and take that first step into healing. After I wrote that column, I was still hurting for months. I tried to follow the steps I wrote about but it was so tough. It wasn’t easy and I began to question my worth.

Breakups are the worst.

They suck the life out of you and leave you paralyzed in your bed.

It’s been four months since that night. I felt like I would never find joy again.

I would be lying if I said healing was easy. In the moment it feels like the pain will last forever. After all I went through, I came out stronger and I know you can come out of this so much wiser and stronger too.

Remember it is okay to not feel okay. It is okay to cry and feel the pain. That is needed for your heart to fully heal.

Do not let those painful nights with tears in your eyes win, don’t let the fear of moving on consume your life and don’t question your worth because you are so valued and loved. Don’t listen to the lies in your head telling you that there is something wrong with you.

Because there isn’t.

You are incredible, beautiful and strong and you will find joy again.

Healing takes time and the day will come when you wake up in the morning with a smile on your face. You will be ready to take on the day and you will understand why that relationship wasn’t meant to be.

I remember the day I realized I could finally move on. Right now, my heart no longer hurts. It took time to get where I am and you will get there too. It just takes time.

Your heart will heal.

And that will be such an incredible feeling.

About Lizzie Skelton:

I’m a fourth-year University student at UBCO.

My goal is to one day go into journalism at UBC Vancouver.

I want to eventually write about controversial and political topics.

