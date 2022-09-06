Metrocreative stock

Local care for our mental health in Lake Country

Lake Country Health column

Are you having a hard time getting through life right now? Do you have a family member coping with depression or anxiety?

If you’re feeling down or would just like someone to talk to, Lake Country Health can connect you with the services that you need. Lake Country Health offers support groups, expertise, and workshops to help you develop the skills to get through life’s challenges.

“Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. When we have a heart condition or Diabetes, we get medical care without question. At some point we all need health care, and LCH is here to provide mental health care.” Stated Melissa Scaman, the Executive Director at LCH.

Approximately 1 in 4 people in BC are dealing with a mental health issue. So how can you or I support someone who is struggling with depression, grief, or anxiety?

Sometimes we distance ourselves because we don’t know what to say, but often all it takes is a call or asking someone out for coffee to help them feel better. If you would like tips on how to support someone or need care for yourself, give LCH a call. The organization offers supports for depression, addiction, anxiety, or grief due to life changes.

778-215-5247

mentalhealth@lakecountryhealth.ca

