Letter: Women in tech face sexual discrimination and patronization

Kelowna letter-writer says an article in the Kelowna Capital News missed the point

To the editor:

There are times when keeping quiet in the face of seemingly deceptive information is not an option. One of those times for me came after reading the March 8, 2018 article “Number of women in tech growing in the Okanagan.”

While I am glad that women interviewed for the article are happy with their employment positions within the tech industry, I find it deceptive that these woman are being labelled as women in tech. Individuals who are referred to as either men or women in tech represent those who are pioneers in the field. Founders, co-founders and CEO’s alike which are very different than employees in the technology field.

(It’s surprising) that an article such as this could be published on International Women’s Day without actually interviewing women founders in the technology industry that are operating out of Kelowna and persevere in the face of seemingly impossible odds. In order to understand the accurate state of women in technology, one needs only read the thorough investigative article published on the “Move the Dial” website.

Related: Kelowna tech leader takes on a male dominated industry

The report co-authored and contributed to by authorities in the industry present an eye opening and compelling snapshot of the odds women in tech face today. The facts are clear in that women represent only five per cent of solo founders in tech, and even more skewed is the fact that only three per cent of funding for tech companies goes to those founded by women.

In addition to the skewed representation and allocation of funds, women in tech often face sexual discrimination and patronization in a male dominated industry. My first hand experience supporting my fiancé in her battle to realize her tech company has opened my eyes to the true nature of the industry. Inappropriate contact, demoralizing comments and sexism are common place while the intuitive sensitivities and compassion that women intuitively exhibit and embody in their products has been generally ignored in the tech industry.

My eyes have been open wider than they were before I met my fiancé in that the value and purpose of a product are often eclipsed by the sex of the person who founded the product. That we (society) continue to gloss over the true nature of (not only) the tech industry and ignore the benefits that women are able to contribute holistically to the way we see and interact in the world, is a sad state of affairs indeed.

I invite you to visit mazufamily.com and see for yourself the difference a woman’s sensibility can make in a digital world that tends to be devoid of values, purpose and love. I am holding my breath that the world will come to embrace ideas that benefit society at large without being influenced by the sex of the person who contributes such ideas. At the same time, I encourage others to speak up when the issue of discrimination is carelessly glossed over as a collective voice is one of the ways that we can change the world in a way that will benefit us all.

Matthew Johnston, Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Climate denial letter avoiding the facts
Next story
Taylor: The miracle of the ‘Miracle Mile’

Just Posted

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

Your March 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Tent city set up on front lawn of Nanaimo City Hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after municipality loses funding for supportive housing

Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower voting age to 16 in B.C.

Leader of Green Party says research shows by 16, teens have cognitive skills to make decisions

Project impresses Defence Minister

Harjit Sajjan pops into Vernon to look at Poppy Project at Vernon Secondary School

Taylor: The miracle of the ‘Miracle Mile’

Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor recalls the miracle mile

Don’t get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. Ferries corporation status isn’t changing

Ferry users want affordable service, not governance change, Claire Trevena says

Most Read

  • Letter: Women in tech face sexual discrimination and patronization

    Kelowna letter-writer says an article in the Kelowna Capital News missed the point

  • Taylor: The miracle of the ‘Miracle Mile’

    Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor recalls the miracle mile