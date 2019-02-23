Letter: West Kelowna tax increase doesn’t make sense

The budget was prepared based on a three per cent property tax increase.

To the editor:

The 2019 West Kelowna budget’s capital, operational, and supplemental full-time employee requests produced financial approvals to be taken to taxpayers at a public open house Feb. 20 at the West Kelowna Lions Hall.

The budget was prepared based on a three per cent property tax increase. Almost all recommended capital items, operational budget requests and supplemental full-time requests for 19 additional employees were approved, along with an additional $7.3 million for reserves. The majority of that amount ($7 million) is going towards a future city hall building.

So our taxes are paying for a building we do not even have the benefit of using. This is because the council refuses to build a city hall on currently owned city land (11 acres at Bartley Road and Stevens Road) and instead want to purchase more land in what it calls the downtown core, Westbank Centre. But the budget, with a three per cent increase, had funds remaining to be spent or allocated of around $100,000.

So what did council do after they learned all of the requests for operations, capital, new full-time employees and utilities would be totally covered by a three per cent tax increase with about $100,000 left over? They talked about increasing the tax to 3.88 per cent or even 4.88 per cent.

READ MORE: Chance for residents to talk with West Kelowna Council about budget

Coun. Stephen Johnston (who in the end still voted for the increase) asked the Mayor Gordon Milsom where he came up with that tax increase figure. The mayor stated the following: “I just want to get away from the three per cent and I like eights.”

Council voted to raise the increase to 3.88 per cent with no real rationale except it may want to spend it on something and it’s only a few dollars more for taxpayers.

This city council is hoping you are not paying attention. It is planning on blaming the additional .88 per cent increase on the new (provincial) medical (tax), but those costs were already included in the proposed three per cent increase.

Good luck West Kelowna. The new council is spending much more of your money than you realize.

Everything the city spends is from taxpayers’ pockets. Did you get a 3.88 per cent increase in your wage or pension?

Robert McLeod

West Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Pickles and ice cream? Delicacies popular with pregnant women
Next story
Letter: Money buys untrustworthy politicians

Just Posted

Kelowna’s formerly homeless showing support for Journey Home project

Kelowna’s Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness (LECoH) is part of the Journey Home Strategy

Rockets open weekend with win over Spokane

The Rockets host Kamloops in game two of the weekend Saturday night

Peachland researchers warn public to be on alert for dead bats

White Nose Syndrome, a deadly bat disease, has been found south of B.C.

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Lake Country businesses recognized by community

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards Friday

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Letter: Money buys untrustworthy politicians

Vernon - There are several ways to redirecting the anger of distraught, disenfranchised members…

Letter: West Kelowna tax increase doesn’t make sense

The budget was prepared based on a three per cent property tax increase.

Letter: Pickles and ice cream? Delicacies popular with pregnant women

One Lake Country resident wants to know

Letter: Don’t welcome back Canadian ISIS soldiers

I was fully aware of the consequences of violating the trust placed in me.

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

Most Read