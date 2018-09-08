Letter: West Kelowna council spending unethical towards new city hall

It is purchasing land in a location that it wants its city hall to be constructed.

An open letter to West Kelowna council:

Spending the money from a failed lottery win because you were one number off is just unethical.

That is what this city council is doing with our taxpayer money.

They lost two attempts to get voter approval for its city hall.

It is now confirmed that they are purchasing land in a location that it wants its city hall to be constructed.

The taxpayer does not have any say in the location, the cost, or the spending of our tax dollars.

This council can legally hide their vote on purchasing land and will come up with all sorts of excuses or rationale to complete their vanity project.

READ MORE: West Kelowna may have new city hall in 2027

The city did receive a concept plan for a true civic centre at the city-owned Bartley Stevens 11 plus acre site.

This site can accommodate a future new city hall, police building, central fire and emergency command centre, museum, civic centre amphitheatre, city maintenance facility and works yard departments that increases works yard space by some 47,000 square feet (a 44 per cent increase).

This city council will not even consider this option.

They want their vanity city hall in Westbank where for three years they have been giving developers DCC discount(s) of 50 per cent to build in Westbank.

Forget the rest of West Kelowna because we will stay quiet and pay the other half of the DCC costs.

Now, this city council has spent some $300,000 to have a consultant look at the Bartley Stevens Road site and make it into an excessive $5 million works yard that will include a building for the works yard related personnel.

At the same time, they are looking to spend in excess of $1 million (probably $2 million) for equitably sized land on which to place a city hall.

What a waste of my tax dollars.

This council and/or its associated partners may all be re-elected which will enable them to do whatever their vanity empire needs.

It is up to West Kelowna taxpayers to vote wisely in October.

Donna Frederick

West Kelowna