Letter: Using helicopter for wine tours is a land use violation

The ongoing activity significantly impacts the property value of nearby homeowners

To the editor:

How would you feel if you lived next to a heli-port, and the District of Lake Country continued to ignore complaints of helicopter wine tours and land-use violations? The ongoing activity significantly impacts the property value of nearby homeowners, disturbs their peace, and presents a huge safety concern should a helicopter crash into their property? Aircraft can be used legally to support agriculture, but is somewhat limited to the maintenance of crops, which includes the spraying and drying of fruit. The use of helicopter for wine tours is a direct land-use violation, and is subject to penalty on several levels. Unfortunately, these violations are being ignored by the District’s manager of protective services and the bylaw enforcement team. A brief look at the evidence, demonstrates an apparent lack of enforcement.

● the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) confirmed in 2014 ;

that “the use of a helicopter for personal/tourist transportation and/or tours is

not ancillary to the primary use as a winery.”

● the Chief Executive Officer of the ALC re-confirmed in 2016 ;

that “the use of commercial helicopters for tourist transportation and/or tours is

not ancillary to a winery located in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).”

● the District of Lake Country confirmed in 2016 ;

that “this use is only permitted in order to supplement an active agricultural operation

and may not be used for model flying clubs, for the flying of model aircraft,

or for helicopter tours.”

● the District has a bylaw that permits ticking past and future violations.

● the District has a responsibility to enforce the bylaw.

● the District has several complaints with sufficient evidence to issue tickets.

● the District has not issued a single ticket or warning to any of the local violators.

Too often, many in the community have been blind-sided by no fault of their own. Recent examples include the Rail Trail, Gable Beach, and the development at Sylvia Road. If you have any land-use concerns, voice your concern, and keep a record of your complaints.

As for helicopter wine tours, there is simply no grounds to consider

Kim Olfert

Lake Country