Letter: Using helicopter for wine tours is a land use violation

The ongoing activity significantly impacts the property value of nearby homeowners

To the editor:

How would you feel if you lived next to a heli-port, and the District of Lake Country continued to ignore complaints of helicopter wine tours and land-use violations? The ongoing activity significantly impacts the property value of nearby homeowners, disturbs their peace, and presents a huge safety concern should a helicopter crash into their property? Aircraft can be used legally to support agriculture, but is somewhat limited to the maintenance of crops, which includes the spraying and drying of fruit. The use of helicopter for wine tours is a direct land-use violation, and is subject to penalty on several levels. Unfortunately, these violations are being ignored by the District’s manager of protective services and the bylaw enforcement team. A brief look at the evidence, demonstrates an apparent lack of enforcement.

● the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) confirmed in 2014 ;

that “the use of a helicopter for personal/tourist transportation and/or tours is

not ancillary to the primary use as a winery.”

● the Chief Executive Officer of the ALC re-confirmed in 2016 ;

that “the use of commercial helicopters for tourist transportation and/or tours is

not ancillary to a winery located in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).”

● the District of Lake Country confirmed in 2016 ;

that “this use is only permitted in order to supplement an active agricultural operation

and may not be used for model flying clubs, for the flying of model aircraft,

or for helicopter tours.”

● the District has a bylaw that permits ticking past and future violations.

● the District has a responsibility to enforce the bylaw.

● the District has several complaints with sufficient evidence to issue tickets.

● the District has not issued a single ticket or warning to any of the local violators.

Too often, many in the community have been blind-sided by no fault of their own. Recent examples include the Rail Trail, Gable Beach, and the development at Sylvia Road. If you have any land-use concerns, voice your concern, and keep a record of your complaints.

As for helicopter wine tours, there is simply no grounds to consider

Kim Olfert

Lake Country

Previous story
Parnell: So long journalism, it’s been a great ride

Just Posted

Armstrong teen’s killer to be sentenced in June

Matthew Foerster will be in a Vernon courtroom June 4 to 6

Missing Vernon woman sought

20-year-old may have ties to the Tappen area

Lone Okanagan Liberal MP feeling the heat

Conservative MPs are already putting in an effort to take back the riding, says MP

FEATURE FRIDAY: A life-changing injury hasn’t stopped this Kelowna man

Losing the use of his legs in 2014 didn’t stop Bruce Cook from performing on his motorbike

Abandoned vehicles a common sight in the forest

Kelowna - The Okanagan Forest Task Force found an abandoned truck Sunday

Your April 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Cyclist found deceased in the South Okanagan

A male in his 50s was found dead in Oliver on April 2

Whitecaps looking for more success on the road against Real Salt Lake

Coach Mike Petke said team needs some mental adjustments following 3-1 loss at Toronto

Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callin him a hero

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

Revelstoke Petting Zoo owner charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty

SPCA special constables removed 15 animals, including one deceased pig, from the property during a warrant executed in July 2017

Most Read

  • Letter: Using helicopter for wine tours is a land use violation

    The ongoing activity significantly impacts the property value of nearby homeowners