Letter: Turning off insensitive T.V. news

Are those news items not bad enough?

To the editor:

I wanted to watch the newest news in regards to that horrific crash in Saskatchewan. So I turned to Google and they had an article from (a television news station) from maybe Regina or Saskatoon.

They showed pictures and interviews and, as usual, they were interrupted by commercials that show some new war games and how to blow things up and kill people.

Somebody at one of those stations put all that together, including the commercials.

Are those news items not bad enough? Aren’t there any other things that could be used in those commercials?

All this just shows how much those people really care about the viewers and their feelings and family members that might be watching. Just one more reason not to watch TV anymore. Disgusting, to say it mildly.

Roger von Dach

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

