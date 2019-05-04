Letter: Time to simplify Canada’s tax system

To the editor:

The budget balancing act of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—of course, the budget will balance itself especially when pigs fly.

What nonsense is this from a teacher, a part-time, drama teacher. He did not graduate from math school or economics, that is for sure.

So what is missing in our tax system? Maybe taxes such as GST should be lowered to five per cent—a total tax on all transactions—but no one will be getting any rebates or GST returns.

This will make calculating and collection of the tax so much simpler. So, what else can we do to help Trudeau balance his budget?

Well, each time someone donates to churches, that person receives a tax receipt which can be used as a tax credit.

How does this reduction in taxes affect non church going people? Well, Trudeau needs X numbers of dollars to magically balance the budget so, the non churchgoer will pay the extra taxes to balance the tax reduction of the churchgoers.

This doesn’t seem very fair, especially to the mega churches which do not need more money.

Who will help Trudeau balance his budget? Maybe we all should by just paying our share of the taxes and not ask him for special favors such as SNC Lavelin did.

Jorgen Hansen,

Kelowna