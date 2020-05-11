(Stock photo)

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Dear Editor:

How great that we as a community and province have worked together to fight this COVID-19 virus and can begin to ease up on restrictions!

This has been a time of such challenge and heartbreak, but it has also been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems on the globe — and to notice that we are actually capable of working together across the entire planet to address a shared problem.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

READ ALSO: Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

This is our chance to pivot.

As we reopen the economy, we can rush back to a normal that was failing us all, or we can move forward and rebuild a greener, fairer, stronger B.C.

Our problems — even this virus — stem from a way of doing business that uses up resources without replenishing or cleaning up, that is based on vast fossil fuel use, that pay some people properly and others not.

Now, as billions of public dollars are about to be channeled into recovery, we need to share our voice to ensure that we do not try to re-invest in just trying to get things “back to normal” — because normal is what got us here.

We can actually invest in a sustainable economy — one that will put people back to work safely, fight climate change and make our communities more resilient to future crises.

Linnea Good

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: Dont get too smug about B.C.’s hydroelectric

Just Posted

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Volunteers cleaning up Postill Lake Road dodge speeding vehicle

Okanagan Forest Task Force removed 29,100 pounds of scrap metal fromthe bush

Kelowna’s Giobean Coffee creates coronavirus remix of disco hit “I Will Survive”

Giobean teamed up with Anna Jacyszyn to remix Gloria Gaynor’s hit song and film the music video

South Rutland Elementary teachers organize baking for Mother’s Day

Grade four and five educators purchased supplies for students to bake cakes for mother’s day

Snowmobiler airlifted to safety after spending night on Little White Mountain in Kelowna

COSAR and the RCMP collaborated to locate and extract the sledder

Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

Water quality advisory issued for Central Okanagan system

Turbidity in source affects Killiney Beach system for 290 customers off Westside Road

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

MLA irked by budget hike for Highway 1 expansion in Shuswap

Former Transportation Minister Todd Stone critical of $61.1 million increase

Coldstream boat launches open, beaches remain closed

Kalavista boat launch opens May 12 for locals, May 15 for others

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Search warrant leads to discovery of weapons, drugs, cash in Oliver residence

A 21-year-old Oliver man is facing numerous charges

Most Read