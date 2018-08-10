Letter: The debate on face coverage continues

This is in response to Dennis Fitzgerald's stupid leftist letter

To the editor:

This is in response to Dennis Fitzgerald’s stupid leftist letter re: Hijab’s banned in Denmark.

He does not know the difference between a hijab and a niqab.

A niqab is a face veil as well as a burka, whereas a hijab (a scarf) is not.

Face veils are what are banned in Denmark. Nuns never ever wore face veils.

And no one ever complained about European women wearing babushkas (head scarves) either.

But the need to hide one’s face is ridiculous unless you are robbing a bank.

Elaine Elden

Kelowna

