LETTER: Thanks to those providing essential services

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board chair recognizes efforts and dedication

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, I would like to recognize and thank the health professionals, first responders, and many others who continue to provide essential services.

This includes our local media who help connect the region by sharing important and timely information with residents.

I would also like to thank chief administrative officer Bill Newell and RDOS staff for working hard to maintain regional district services.

READ ALSO: Prepare for possibilities of spring flooding in Okanagan, RDOS warns

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes playgrounds, outdoor courts

From operating landfills and water and sewer systems, to those who are working remotely and at RDOS offices, thank you for your dedication.

While landfills remain open in the regional district, staff are asking residents to avoid unnecessary trips.

We understand people are used to dropping off recycling and yard waste, but these are unprecedented times. Please do your part to help keep your family and our staff safe.

Follow the directions of health professionals and stay home, avoid close contact and wash your hands often.

The RDOS is working closely with Interior Health, and other provincial agencies to provide residents with the information you need to stay safe.

Please check the COVID-19 BC Support App and Self- Assessment Tool https://bc.thrive.health/ or call 1-888-268-4319.

The RDOS is also collaborating with member municipalities to implement a set of preventative measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the health and safety of the public and staff, please conduct your enquiry or business by telephone or email.

This is also an important time to prepare for other emergencies including freshet and wildfires.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre is reminding residents to take concrete actions to protect yourself and your family.

This includes developing a family preparedness plan and having a 72-hour emergency kit on hand.

Please monitor the RDOS website for local updates including sandbagging locations and FireSmart tips: www.rdos.bc.ca.

Karla Kozakevich, chair

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Plenty of online reading options
Next story
COLUMN: Summerland council taking stock of its finances in wake of COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19: Non-profit 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

BREAKING: Outbreak of COVID-19 at West Kelowna garden centre

The outbreak was identified among a group of temporary foreign workers

Memorial Cup concert with Brett Kissel canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Brett Kissel was scheduled to perform at Live on Lake in Kelowna on May 30

City of West Kelowna to start blasting at Rose Valley Treatment Plant

Early site work at the new water treatment plant starts this week

Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19

The fundraiser supports the Central Okanagan Food Bank

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

Glade, Kootenay and Arrow Lakes some of the ferry crossings in Interior

Grocery pickups and other supports available for Shuswap seniors living at home

BC 211 is another way to connect with Shuswap Better at Home program

Neighbours surprise and move Shuswap health-care worker with their appreciations

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

COVID-19 case confirmed at restaurant in Cache Creek: Interior Health

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

Town of Princeton launches Coronavirus hotline to assist residents in need

The Town of Princeton has launched what could be B.C.’s first municipally-managed… Continue reading

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Most Read