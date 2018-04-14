Letter: Taking issue with political leadership

To the editor:

When will we learn the “liberal democracy” as set out by the political ideology of the progressive, globalist, socialists, and foreign-funded environmentalist on the left of the mainstream of the Canadian Political spectrum has resulted in “Tyranny of the Majority” by special interest minority groups.

The lack of leadership and a scorched earth policy by cancellation of any oil industry contracts entered into by a previous government that the newly minted BC NDP and Federal Liberal Governments have taken, is stifling the middle class, good paying jobs that both promised to provide. Our governments have killed LNG plants, Trans Mountain Pipeline, Shell Carmon Creek Oil Sands project in Northwest Alberta, Northern Gateway Pipeline with (First Nations as partners), Energy East pipeline reversal and expansion to New Brunswick. All in an industry providing products and services every individual Canadian uses daily, and in many cases needs, to live and work from coast to coast to coast. Without oil we would be hunters and gatherers, not a progressive, vibrant, wealthy country.

The direct jobs paying from $25 to $75 per hour are estimated to exceed 90,000 lost – for Newfoundlanders to Vancouver Islanders. Add in all the manufacturing jobs, (estimated up to 70,000), in Ontario, Quebec, B.C. and Alberta for suppliers to these projects and that becomes a staggering 140,000 to 160,000 families struggling in part-time poor paying jobs.

Once regulatory approval is received, projects must then pass the government of the day. All of this takes years to do and at huge financial and political costs. The next government simply sets new rules if they do not like the result, and these projects die a slow death.

To put it in Hockey terms these Canadian employers think they won the Stanley Cup, but special interest groups do not like the rules as the game was played, complain about the refereeing and the games are deemed cancelled and the Cup is awarded to the loser.

The real issue here in Canada is that despite many years of planning, hearings, regulatory processes, consultations with land owners, First Nations, and environmentalist to get these projects to meet the world’s most stringent standards they die for minority dogma or personal beliefs of the premier or PM even though they are in the National Interest.

Mr. Horgan you changed the rules after the game was played; Mr. Trudeau, you ignore critical Canadian problems to promote your globalist agenda, which is both unfair and unethical, it shows a lack of leadership by each of you. Both of you were elected on promises of fairness and job creation – both have failed to live up to your promises; shame on you and your governments.

Doug Waines

West Kelowna