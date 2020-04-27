LETTER: Summerland solar project should be reconsidered

Dear Editor:

The District of Summerland is having to cut their budget this year like every other municipality in Canada. There have been layoffs already, and major infrastructure projects like road maintenance, pool and arena maintenance may be put on hold for another year.

The district has been very thoughtful in making a decision on which projects to sponsor and which ones to delay until they are able to receive public input.

Thank you council and mayor for doing this. Well done.

One project I personally hope gets delayed is the $1 million solar project.

I urge the District of Summerland to carefully weigh the benefits of such a project ($1 million is a lot of money) against the other infrastructure work we so desperately need to be completed, and continue to be transparent with all of us on what projects are going ahead and which ones are on hold, and the costs for each project and the reasoning behind your decisions.

Brian Wilkey

Summerland

Letter to the Editor