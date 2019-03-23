Letter: Stop raising the minimum wage

To the editor:

The government is looking for ways to put more of your money back in your pocket, or so it says.

There are two simple ways this can be done.

1. Stop raising the minimum wage. This is having the exact opposite effect (of what is desired). Employers have to raise their prices to cover the costs of the extra wages and the cost of the product goes up. Seniors, or persons on a fixed income, now have less money to spread, including the minimum wage earning people, who are now no better off then they were before getting a wage hike.

2. Stop taxing everything. That’s all governments, no matter what level (municipal, provincial, federal) knows how to do. If it moves, tax it. If it doesn’t move, tax it. If it makes noise, tax it. If it doesn’t make noise, tax it. If it’s something that is good for the people, tax it. If it’s something that isn’t good for the people, tax the (heck) out of it.

The government has some extremely talented people who create very innovative ways to add costs on without calling it a tax, and making the public be OK with paying the extra. Lets put these talented people to work figuring out ways to reduce, or better yet, eliminate some of the taxes.

It’s not really all that hard to figure out. Why can’t the government do it?

I’m just a six-pack-a-week kind of guy, and I did.

Duane Long

Kelowna

