LETTER: Sources in cannabis cultivation story could be better balanced

A reader responds to part of Black Press Media’s special series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Editor:

Re: ‘Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization,’ Sept. 6.

It is good to see Peace Arch News taking the initiative and running a three-part series on cannabis.

However, the credibility of both pro- and anti-commentators was hardly balanced and journalist Nick Laba should caution against that.

A professor from UBC was quoted regarding the lack of facts surrounding any loss of food production locally. His arguments were legitimate and backed by evidence.

Unfortunately, the opposite person from Maple Ridge made numerous unsubstantiated errors in his comments, including that the majority of legal cultivators are non-compliant because of odour.

That is not the case according to Health Canada, which has inspected and approved every facility across the country.

Furthermore, to claim that cannabis is a narcotic is false. Cannabis is not an opiate and there is no lethal dose for it which is the reason why no one has ever died from taking it.

If there is to be valid debate, then the discussion points must be both factual and free from hysteria and hyperbole.

David Hutchinson, Surrey

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Past actions haunt candidates

Just Posted

Health minister announces new urgent care centre in Kelowna

Adrian Dix made the annoucment Thursday at the Capri Centre

Provincial Mobile Medical Unit makes an appearance in Kelowna

The high tech hospital on wheels provides medical care for rural communities and during emergencies

Special Olympics fundraiser comes to downtown Kelowna

motionball Marathon of Sport kicks-off in City Park Saturday

Private sector development will create housing affordability: Wilkinson

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

Rockets top defenceman returns from NHL camp ahead of home-opener

Kaedan Korczak was re-assigned by the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

Provincial Mobile Medical Unit makes an appearance in Kelowna

The high tech hospital on wheels provides medical care for rural communities and during emergencies

VIDEO: Tempers flare during Sagmoen’s police interview

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Cross-Canada cyclist riding for sobriety makes next B.C. stop

BMX biker Mat Fee stopped during the final leg of his charity bike ride in Sicamous

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Most Read