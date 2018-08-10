Letter: Solution to cooling down hot dogs in parks

To the editor:

Here’s a suggestion that could be a quick, easy, inexpensive, widely popular, big win for Kelowna.

The problem: Large, intimidating dogs are illegally being taken by their owners onto city beaches, where they are not allowed, in order to cool the dogs in the summer heat.

There’s a dog beach at Lake Avenue park (just south of the bridge) and then 11.5 kilometres south to the next one at Cedar Beach Park. That’s obviously too far between dog beaches.

The solution: Convert Meikle Avenue beach access into a small off-leash dog park/beach. The city already owns it and the house to the north. It’s part way between those other dog beaches, in the densely populated South Pandosy area. The rocky shore results in almost no use by people, so there would be no displacement of users.

The properties on both sides are virtually inaccessible from the lake by dogs. Both sides of the park are already fenced. There’s parking available there and nearby. All that’s necessary to convert it would be one fence with a gate, and some signs.

If you agree that this is a good idea, please email that to your politicians at mayorandcouncil@kelowna.ca.

Alfons Janusas, Kelowna