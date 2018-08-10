Letter: Solution to cooling down hot dogs in parks

Convert Meikle Avenue beach access in Kelowna into a small off-leash dog park/beach.

To the editor:

Here’s a suggestion that could be a quick, easy, inexpensive, widely popular, big win for Kelowna.

The problem: Large, intimidating dogs are illegally being taken by their owners onto city beaches, where they are not allowed, in order to cool the dogs in the summer heat.

There’s a dog beach at Lake Avenue park (just south of the bridge) and then 11.5 kilometres south to the next one at Cedar Beach Park. That’s obviously too far between dog beaches.

The solution: Convert Meikle Avenue beach access into a small off-leash dog park/beach. The city already owns it and the house to the north. It’s part way between those other dog beaches, in the densely populated South Pandosy area. The rocky shore results in almost no use by people, so there would be no displacement of users.

The properties on both sides are virtually inaccessible from the lake by dogs. Both sides of the park are already fenced. There’s parking available there and nearby. All that’s necessary to convert it would be one fence with a gate, and some signs.

If you agree that this is a good idea, please email that to your politicians at mayorandcouncil@kelowna.ca.

Alfons Janusas, Kelowna

Previous story
COLUMN: Vernon teacher touched thousands of lives

Just Posted

UPDATE: Wildfire sparks evacuation alert north of Highway 97C

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Man breaks into Peachland restaurant through skylight

Dragon Lotus Restaurant on Highway 97 was broken into Aug. 9

Vehicle catches fire at Ramada Hotel

A vehicle fire was reported Thursday in Kelowna

COLUMN: Vernon teacher touched thousands of lives

AT RANDOM: Vernon school teacher taken too soon

First hat thrown into federal Tory nomination ring in Kelowna-Lake Country

Kelowna developer Renee Wasylyk out of gate early in bid for Conservative nomination

Transients and garbage litter Kelowna property

Several tents are set up on private property off of Highway 97

Okanagan basketball team wins silver at International Children’s Games in Jerusalem

Armstrong’s Mitch Goodwin coaches Kelowna girls to silver in basketball

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

Crews work towards Harris Creek wildfire containment

Recommended closures near Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek fires

Martin Mars unlikely to see firefighting action in Port Alberni

Water bomber ‘isn’t anywhere ready’ for fires burning in its Vancouver Island backyard

Cathedral Lakes Lodge prepares to reopen as Placer Mountain fire held

The Placer Mountain fire burning in the Similkameen is considered held

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Okanagan-born actress shines on Hallmark’s silver-screen

Hannah Pederson booked her first lead role in Hallmark’s Garage Sale Mystery: The Mask Murder

Predator Ridge hosts second job fair this season

There are still many positions that need to be filled.

Most Read