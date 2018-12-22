Letter: Scrapping old English songs not the answer

To the editor:

Although I have been on opposite sides of the fence with Charlie Hodge on some occasions, I applaud his stand that radio stations are wrong to “freeze out popular Christmas Classic,” as he wrote in the Dec. 7 edition. There is nothing wrong with the “Baby, it’s cold outside” original lyrics. The #MeToo movement, amongst other victim causes, has clearly gone over the top. It seems like something always seems to offend someone.

Well folks, get a grip. The world is not all sugar and spice. Everyone, including the media, needs to use a bit of common sense. If you don’t like something, deal with it on your own and stop complaining. Maybe these complainers need attention? I’ve been criticized by just not understanding sex abuse. Well, I was a cop in the USA for 31 years. I have a relative who is a sex abuse victim. I think I know what sex abuse is all about. It is not arbitrarily censoring lyrics in traditional songs. What is next, scrapping old English nursery rhymes? A Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah to all!

Bob Sherman

Kelowna