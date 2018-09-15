Letter: Politicians put developers before park access

Kelowna has a really good Official Community Plan.

To the editor:

Kelowna has a really good Official Community Plan. The city spent a lot of our money putting it together.

Unfortunately, when our city politicians have had to decide between increasing the profits of real-estate developers or following the plan, they often chose to please the developers over the rest of us.

Here’s an idea that we hope the city adopts after the Oct. 20 election:

1. Developers often want more floors/density than outlined in the OCP.

2. Over the last four years, the city favoured developers by eliminating a standard fee for park construction.

The resulting cash shortage has left the city far behind in providing the number of public parks required in the OCP.

PLANKelowna suggests that when new and already-started projects want to increase floors/density that the city demand park construction in exchange for any density increases.

If you like this idea, please ask candidates if they’d support it.

Al Janusas

PLANKelowna