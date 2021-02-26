Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Options available for medical care

Telephone and online methods allow people to contact doctors

Dear Editor:

Until most of us acquire immunity following vaccination, the present health orders will necessarily remain in place. I acknowledge that COVID-19 has created backlogs and inconvenienced many of us seeking medical care, but there are accessible workarounds short of presenting at a hospital emergency department.

Most medical clinics now offer same-day walk-in clinic hours by phone and an in-person appointment may result if the issue requires a non-emergency physical examination.

There are numerous other options, but I’ll speak only to those I’ve utilized.

BC Healthlink (dial 811) provides 24/7 healthcare advice and is a useful first stop in determining how to proceed with a health problem.

Telus has partnered with the province through an online app called Babylon to provide a range of services which are paid for by the Medical Services Plan of B.C. The Babylon by Telus Health app is a free download with access to licensed health care professionals weekdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

My experience using Babylon was prompt and productive. I booked a next-day online appointment with a B.C. doctor who reviewed symptoms with me and offered several solutions. I picked up a prescribed medication later that same day. My need for medical attention along with a treatment plan was resolved in less than 24 hours.

If we choose to accept and adapt, timely and expanded access to medical service is now available.

Pati Hill

Summerland

