LETTER: Okanagan MP calls for Trudeau resign amid SNC-Lavalin affair

Dear Editor:

This week Canadians were shocked to hear the explosive testimony of former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould shared extensive details of inappropriate, and potentially illegal, pressure brought on her by the highest officials of Justin Trudeau’s government and Justin Trudeau himself — all to let a Liberal-connected corporation off the hook on corruption charges.

Justin Trudeau simply cannot continue to govern this great country now that Canadians know what he has done.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s testimony tells the story of a Prime Minister who has lost the moral authority to govern. A Prime Minister who allowed his partisan political motivations to overrule his duty to uphold the law.

Andrew Scheer and Canada’s Conservatives are calling on Justin Trudeau to resign.

Further, we are asking that the RCMP immediately open an investigation into the numerous examples of obstruction of justice that were detailed in the testimony.

Canada should be a country where we are all equal under the law. Where nobody – regardless of wealth, status, or political connections — is above the law.

I believe we can be that country again.

Dan Albas, MP

Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola

