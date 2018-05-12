Letter: More respect for local bus drivers

I told the driver how very glad I was to see him.

To the editor:

On Saturday I headed out for a morning cup of coffee and a muffin and was looking forward to going to visit my grandchildren in West Kelowna. I use transit as I am at the age that I don’t want to be driving anywhere. I got my coffee and muffin and headed for the bus stop at Mission Park. It seemed like an eternity that I sat there waiting for a bus. I read my paper and finally after a couple of hours of waiting my bus came around the corner. I was almost thinking that it would never come.

I told the driver how very glad I was to see him. The trip went without incident but when I got to my daughter’s house, I told her what happened. She was quite angry about me not having seen a bus for two hours and told me I should complain and share my story and the fact that I lost a few hours of my time with my precious grand children.

When boarding a bus to come home, I shared my story with the driver who said that it was a really bad day and the last due to drivers being sick, three buses didn’t even leave the yard! What? Surely there must be drivers on standby to fill in when others are sick? Isn’t there? Apparently not. He told me that transit in the Okanagan is run by a private company that saves and makes more money when this happens because they don’t have to put fuel in bus that doesn’t leave the yard. This is ludicrous!

This driver said that there were also quite a few drivers that he was aware of that were working on their days off just to make service went on the road. To those drivers that took time away from their families and work their days off to make sure we the people get where we need to go, I commend you.

Maybe the city should be running their own transit service to make sure protocols are out in place to prevent this from happening. Obviously, the private company doesn’t care at all. Or have the company pay driver’s to be on standby waiting to go to work.

My thoughts anyway. I get madder and madder thinking about the fact that I lost two hours of the day with my grandkids and I will never get those two hours back.

Edward St. James,

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Electoral reform disaster is a lie

Just Posted

Evacuation alerts rescinded for some near Killiney Beach

Kelowna - Property owners at 9294 and 9304 Hodges Road are no longer under the alert

Mission Creek Greenway to be closed

Kelowna - Flood protection measures will be ongoing

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out our top stories in Kelowna and Lake Country this week

Electrical companies educate young bird lover

A Peachland kid got a chance to examine ospreys from their perch in Lake Country

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Okanagan Croatian Club

The club is trying to get new members

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be ‘voice of women’ while in B.C.

Shakila Zareen hopes to continue advocating for diplomatic pressure to reduce gender-based violence

Province makes spelling error on Roderick Haig-Brown Park renaming

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Most Read

  • Letter: Electoral reform disaster is a lie

    Some are also railing that it will promote the rise of extremist fringe parties

  • Letter: More respect for local bus drivers

    I told the driver how very glad I was to see him.