Letter: Liberals applauded for NAFTA deal

To the editor:

One of the great achievements of the Liberal federal government has been the successful renegotiation of NAFTA.

Yes it still has to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, but that does not diminish the achievement thus far.

From the outset, Canada did not have a strong negotiating position, and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was dealing with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer (a man with a reputation for never compromising or conceding anything) and his boss President Donald Trump (enough said).

There were many ominous projections predicting dire economic consequences and a very poor outcome for Canada. This has not been the case.

A critical factor in this success has been Minister Freeland. She set about the process in a low key, intelligent and structured way.

Considerable amounts of time were spent traveling to the U.S. visiting governors, legislators and other stakeholders explaining the facts and issues in a factual and measured way.

There was no arm waving, threatening behaviour or indeed scare mongering—just hard facts and rigorous analysis.

Throughout the process, Freeland refused to be drawn on or respond to criticisms from Trump or indeed his team.

She was always extremely calm, gracious and balanced in answering press questions and refused to be drawn on the latest Trump barb or change of direction.

The result of her efforts is a deal that is reasonably satisfactory and much better than was predicted by many. Well done Minister Freeland.

Remember that Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives wanted to concede early on a number of points because they felt that the renegotiation was a lost cause. They just wanted to salvage something—anything.

In other words, they panicked and the result could have been a significantly disadvantageous deal.

Trudeau and his team of advisers are also to be congratulated for their intelligent management.

They identified Freeland’s talent (she was a highly respected journalist and Rhodes Scholar) during the Harper regime and he persuaded her to run.

When she was moved from the trade file to foreign affairs, she retained the NAFTA file. Freeland was allowed to manage the important negotiations with no interference.

This is sign of good management—find the right people, give them a clear mandate, let them get on with it and do not panic.

John Bailey

Kelowna

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Just Posted

Domesticated pigeon at Kelowna SPCA looking for new home

Plenty of interest has been shown for Audubon the friendly pigeon

Kelowna Falcons clipped in home-opener

The Falcons look for revenge against the Ridgefield Raptors Saturday night

Support flows in after death of young Kelowna DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Letter: Liberals applauded for NAFTA deal

To the editor: One of the great achievements of the Liberal federal… Continue reading

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Most Read