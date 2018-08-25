Letter: Jeannette Mergens deserves her Governor General’s award

Jeannette Mergens, of Kelowna, has been awarded the Governor General’s medal

To the editor:

Jeannette Mergens, of Kelowna, has been awarded the Governor General’s Sovereign Medal for Volunteers. This is an outstanding and well-deserved recognition and acknowledgement for her remarkable history of volunteer work spanning decades. For your interest and information.

I believe this award and presentation is a true human interest story and is worthy of an interview and newspaper coverage. What an incredible role model Jeannette is for all.

Jeannette will be presented the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. at Government House in Victoria.

Jeannette can be reached by phone at 250-763-4812 or by e-mail at jfmergens@gmail.com before or after the presentation.

Yours truly,

Mary Drzewiecki

Kelowna