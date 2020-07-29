Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

Dear Editor:

Recently, our mayor Toni Boot tracked down the seller of a piece of fabric imprinted with the symbol of the U.S. Confederate States.

In doing so, the mayor named, shamed, threatened a boycott, and destroyed the offending merchandise at the front door of the locally owned shop.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

Perhaps this was following a resolution of the town council, however it is more likely our mayor simply used any implied power of her position to render irreversible harm to this business.

Once done, no apology can erase any possible stain on their business reputation and goodwill.

This has been conduct most unbecoming for the position of Summerland mayor. The editor could research the accomplishments of the mayor of Twisp, Washington. A member of an ethnic minority in her town, she has put her significant business and diplomatic skills to work, all the while shepherding her town through three disasters.

Those are the attributes we should expect from the position of Summerland mayor.

I will stand by the owners of that business and I hope the rest of Summerland will as well. The next election will not come soon enough.

Don Gemmell

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Vernon heat approaches record mark

The temperature on Tuesday was a shade under the city’s hottest July 28 on record

Dangerous fire snuffed at Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents smoking and open fires are not allowed

Vernon’s own cranks out top spot at Crankworx

Casey Brown No. 1 in first day of CLIF Crankworx mountain biking at SilverStar

Morning Start: Some People Feel Nothing Toward Music

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing teen with autism

The boy was last seen headed to the McArthur Island skate park on Monday evening

LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

LETTER: Confederate flag is a potent symbol of hate

We cannot erase history and what it symbolizes — but we can deem it as unacceptable in our community

DriveBC warns of vehicle fire on Coquihalla Highway southbound

DriveBC says delays expected, crews en route to area near Carolin Mine Road

Most Read