Letter: In defense of Waldorf

Kelowna parent says a Waldorf education does not follow the same linear path as the public schools

To the editor:

I wish to address “Their report cards are a lie” from a Nov. 24 (other media) article, and offer another perspective on Waldorf education. Having had four children attend Waldorf schools both in Canada and Australia, I offer valid testimony to the education as a system that offers solid instruction from the ground up. Waldorf education does not follow the same linear path as the public schools. The paths converge by the third grade. Children in every system of education will read at varying levels. Math is taught early, and reading is taught through a series of speech, song and verse, fine motor skill work such as knitting and drawing, writing, and then reading the written word. As an Early Childhood Educator, my college text books attest to the fact that this is indeed the way to teach reading to children. Just like building a house, when the foundation is strong, the rest can stand upon it.

Math, science, social studies, language arts, reading and writing. My children were taught all of these subjects and have gone on to be honours students in university. Academically, they are strong. While this is important, it is not as important to me as the human beings they have become.

Waldorf education gave our family more than just book smarts. They were taught languages, art, music, handwork, and sense of humanity. My young adults are competent, confident, three dimensional thinkers. Their public high school teachers commented on this constantly. Like so many students who attend Waldorf schools all over the world, they will shake your hand, look you in the eye, and give depth and meaning to conversations, their work, and to their lives. I would send them there over and over again. Please do your own research. Learn more. Make responsible decisions having explored all credible sources.

Christopher Janko, Kelowna

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: China a better partner for forest industry than U.S.

Just Posted

Rockets deliver teddy bears to KGH

Kelowna’s WHL team loads up the hospital with teddy bears from its annual teddy bear toss

Shelley Cook named NDP’s candidate in Kelowna West

After losing to Christy Clark in May’s election, Cook will give it another shot in byelection

Families to see search through to conclusion

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

Icy conditions causing havoc on Kelowna area roads

Multi-vehicle crashes on Highway 97 north of Kelowna, as well Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Black ice on Highway 97 near Kelowna

Freezing overnight has made for some slippery sections from Kelowna to Airport, and in Lake Country

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy coming to Penticton

One-man Star Wars might be right up the nerd alley, but creator explains it’s really for everyone

Kelowna West voters to pick Christy Clark’s replacement in February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

The film has already racked up a global gross of $280 million

VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun

‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella in 2016

VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

The Movie Guy: Wonderful time for movie lovers

Kelowna columnist Rick Davis talks about December, a traditionally slow time in the movies

Letter: In defense of Waldorf

Kelowna parent says a Waldorf education does not follow the same linear path as the public schools

Most Read

  • Letter: In defense of Waldorf

    Kelowna parent says a Waldorf education does not follow the same linear path as the public schools