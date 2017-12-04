Letter: In defense of Waldorf

To the editor:

I wish to address “Their report cards are a lie” from a Nov. 24 (other media) article, and offer another perspective on Waldorf education. Having had four children attend Waldorf schools both in Canada and Australia, I offer valid testimony to the education as a system that offers solid instruction from the ground up. Waldorf education does not follow the same linear path as the public schools. The paths converge by the third grade. Children in every system of education will read at varying levels. Math is taught early, and reading is taught through a series of speech, song and verse, fine motor skill work such as knitting and drawing, writing, and then reading the written word. As an Early Childhood Educator, my college text books attest to the fact that this is indeed the way to teach reading to children. Just like building a house, when the foundation is strong, the rest can stand upon it.

Math, science, social studies, language arts, reading and writing. My children were taught all of these subjects and have gone on to be honours students in university. Academically, they are strong. While this is important, it is not as important to me as the human beings they have become.

Waldorf education gave our family more than just book smarts. They were taught languages, art, music, handwork, and sense of humanity. My young adults are competent, confident, three dimensional thinkers. Their public high school teachers commented on this constantly. Like so many students who attend Waldorf schools all over the world, they will shake your hand, look you in the eye, and give depth and meaning to conversations, their work, and to their lives. I would send them there over and over again. Please do your own research. Learn more. Make responsible decisions having explored all credible sources.

Christopher Janko, Kelowna

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.