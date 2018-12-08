Letter: I fail to see connection with FPTP

A Kelowna reader’s response to a previous letter

To the editor:

I’ve just read Rosalie Chalmers’ letter regarding her favouring a vote for FPTP. After re-reading it, it occurred to me that what she has to say has absolutely nothing to do with voting systems, contrary to what the headline reads.

She provides some background on Allan Mullen and how the speaker suggested that he be hired, but was refused by all party leaders. She also refers to the suspension of the sergeant-at-arms and the legislative clerk and all the secrecy surrounding that turn of events. I too, am concerned about how these events came about.

However, I fail to see how these events have anything to do with the voting system or whatever party happens to be in power. These events could have happened under any political party or voting system. To use them as an excuse to vote “No” on the PR question is to be out of touch and uninformed, and maybe even a touch of fearmongering?

To use her argument, one could say vote “no” on FPTP because the previous Liberal governments were involved in numerous scandals, selling of BC assets, raiding ICBC and BC Hydro profits, falsifying provincial budgets, destroying the BC education system, underfunding provincial health, and the list goes on… Liberal governments elected by FPTP. Based on that same argument, I will vote “yes” on Proportional Representation.

So again, what’s the connection between the events that took place in the legislature, and what method people will use to vote? I don’t see it.

Jack Fonseca

Kelowna

