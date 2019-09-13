LETTER: Hoping the election show improves

Dear Editor:

The election gig is underway and I have subjected myself to watching the political games of the front runners.

I hope the show improves.

My main example at this point is the pitiful approach of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. He is basing his claim to becoming prime minister of Canada, a country of 37 million people, in that he can call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a liar 17 times during and interview.

The Trudeau offence seems to be based on an argument with one of his staff.

Well my goodness.

Ralph Critchlow

Summerland

