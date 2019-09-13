LETTER: Hoping the election show improves

Conservative leader called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a liar during debate

Dear Editor:

The election gig is underway and I have subjected myself to watching the political games of the front runners.

I hope the show improves.

READ ALSO: Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

READ ALSO: Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

My main example at this point is the pitiful approach of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. He is basing his claim to becoming prime minister of Canada, a country of 37 million people, in that he can call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a liar 17 times during and interview.

The Trudeau offence seems to be based on an argument with one of his staff.

Well my goodness.

Ralph Critchlow

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Compassion needed for those addicted to opioids

Just Posted

Local auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre

Boyd Autobody donated all the money raised from their Father’s Day Charity Car Show

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kelowna job market taking a hit due to speculation tax: CHBA

CHBA-CO said the tax has led to a 22 per cent cut in residential construction work in Kelowna

Heat women squad set for first home game of season

UBC Okanagan are 0-2 and are looking for some home-field advantage this weekend

Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Ammonia leak triggers evacuation of B.C. hockey arena

The Comox Valley Sports Centre was evacuated Thursday evening while crews contained the leak

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

LETTER: Hoping the election show improves

Conservative leader called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a liar during debate

Near-tragedy at annual teen party in Princeton B.C.

A Princeton high school student was reportedly treated for alcohol poisoning Sept.… Continue reading

B.C. man gets 3.5 years after arrest with enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Micah Jair McClure, 40, was arrested in November 2017 while travelling from Nanaimo in a cab

Event gives Okanagan athlete a shot at worldly dreams

Benefit concert to help visually impaired skier Logan Leach afford national prospect camp

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Most Read