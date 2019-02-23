Letter: Don’t welcome back Canadian ISIS soldiers

I was fully aware of the consequences of violating the trust placed in me.

To the editor:

During the Cold War, at age 23, I was an officer in charge of a crew privy to top secret information.

It was located under lock, key and codes and revealed routes for Canadian CF-104 fighter jets armed with atomic warheads to fly, in the event of hostile activity, to hit targets in Russia, China, East Germany and elsewhere.

I was completely familiar with the attack procedures and was to interpret incoming messages and alert senior officers of impending dangers.

To abet the enemy with operational sympathy or secrets, thereby joining with them, would have made me a vile traitor to my country.

To murder my colleagues to provide information to the enemy would have invoked the death penalty.

I was fully aware of the consequences of violating the trust placed in me.

Canadians who joined ISIS knew exactly what they were doing when they signed up to kill our allies and murder innocent men, women and children, tens of thousands whose bodies they left to mould and rot under the earth after they beheaded them.

Now that they have been defeated, and only because of defeat, 32 or more of these pathetic psychopaths want to have freedom in Canada until they can act out their vicious barbarity at a future date.

Our prime minister may bring them back to Canada.

If allowed to return, they will teach their corrupted ideology to their children. When beckoned by their so-called spiritual leaders, they will gladly lop off the heads of infidels (Canadians) if asked to do so.

They are traitors to Canadians and to our way of life. They betray the freedoms that Canadians value.

Canadian ISIS soldiers are traitors to Canada.

Killing our allies and causing tremendous suffering to a multitude of innocent people comes from deranged and hateful minds. It is unfathomable that our government would even hesitate to deny them access to our land.

Welcome traitors back to Canada? I think not.

They should be held accountable for their actions.

Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet paid more $40 million of our tax dollars to four traitors for Canada’s supposed negligence that allowed them to “suffer” after being captured by our allies.

One additional ISIS participant has applied for his $10 million.

This is justice for treason?

I hope Canadians think before they vote for Liberals in October.

Garry Rayner

West Kelowna