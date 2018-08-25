Letter: Deport seniors instead of immigrants, they’re easier to catch

Kelowna - I would like to propose a counter to the dinosaurs that write into the paper

To the editor:

It’s interesting that Canada, founded as a country of immigrants still engages in spitefulness and racism when it comes to asylum seekers, refugees and immigrants. Susan Rutherford (Readers passionate about asylum seekers, Capital News, Aug. 17) made a comment that asylum seekers are “taxing our democratic system to the bare bones.”

I would like to propose a counter to the dinosaurs that write into the paper and pass unreasonable judgement on individuals wanting to escape their war-torn countries.

I would suggest that in the next few months, Immigration Canada does a mass migration of individuals between the ages of twenty and thirty into Canada. Immigrants statistically work harder, and they make more babies which is good for the population and the economy. Then the immigration department can start deporting seniors (instead of illegals) into countries like Syria, Somalia and Sri Lanka in order to lower the cost of social security and medical care, saving us millennial’s hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. As a bonus, older people are also easier to catch and less likely to remember how to get back home.

Raymond Theriault

Kelowna

Previous story

Letter: The best real estate agent I've ever had

UPDATE: Fire destroys workshop in Kelowna

Flames and smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Rutland

Want to sit on the Kelowna school board? Here’s how to do it

Central Okanagan Public Schools will be holding an information session

Smoke, sizzle and sauce: Ribfest is back in Kelowna

Despite smoky skies, rib fans turn out to City Park to for their saucy meat-eaters’ delight

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

Despite heavy smoke, flights still getting into and out of Kelowna’s airport

But flying public still advised to check status of flights on airport’s website before going to YLW

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

Letter: Jeannette Mergens deserves her Governor General’s award

Jeannette Mergens, of Kelowna, has been awarded the Governor General’s medal

Letter: The best real estate agent I’ve ever had

Kelowna - So many stories are about bad things that happen, I wanted to share a good thing.

B.C. punk pioneer Randy Rampage had a ‘heart of gold’

The bassist for Vancouver’s D.O.A died at his Vancouver home earlier this month of an apparent heart attack

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

