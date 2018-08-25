Letter: Deport seniors instead of immigrants, they’re easier to catch

Kelowna - I would like to propose a counter to the dinosaurs that write into the paper

It’s interesting that Canada, founded as a country of immigrants still engages in spitefulness and racism when it comes to asylum seekers, refugees and immigrants. Susan Rutherford (Readers passionate about asylum seekers, Capital News, Aug. 17) made a comment that asylum seekers are “taxing our democratic system to the bare bones.”

I would like to propose a counter to the dinosaurs that write into the paper and pass unreasonable judgement on individuals wanting to escape their war-torn countries.

I would suggest that in the next few months, Immigration Canada does a mass migration of individuals between the ages of twenty and thirty into Canada. Immigrants statistically work harder, and they make more babies which is good for the population and the economy. Then the immigration department can start deporting seniors (instead of illegals) into countries like Syria, Somalia and Sri Lanka in order to lower the cost of social security and medical care, saving us millennial’s hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. As a bonus, older people are also easier to catch and less likely to remember how to get back home.

Raymond Theriault

Kelowna