LETTER: Democracy concerns must be addressed

Critical issues keep some from voting

Dear Editor:

I am a non-voter. I was initially excited to see a column regarding non-voters.

My excitement quickly faded when I came to realize that the article failed to capture any sense whatsoever of why I have become a non-voter.

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Non-voters a symptom, not the problem

READ ALSO: EDITORIAL: This is our election

There was still a presumption in the article that somehow our system of governance is democratic and would serve us better if we could only find some way to bring me back to the polls.

How can any elected government proclaim to have a legitimate mandate of the people when it is typically elected with well below 50 per cent of the popular vote?

Why is it that many of our critical social issues go unaddressed, sometimes for decades, due to fear of political misstep by the governing parties?

Why has our system in Canada been recognized to be the most autocratic and the most subject to special interest influence of all of the western parliamentary governments?

Our system is failing us.

The late Vaughan Lyon, a former political science professor from Trent University, has laid out in great detail the steps that could be taken to dismantle the partyocracy and to bring policy democracy down to the level of the people.

In doing so we would be provided with the quality of governance that we deserve in the 21st century.

When that happens, I will return to the polls.

James G. Smith

Nanaimo

