Letter: Corruption deeply embedded in our political system

Kelowna - It is a process that has become extremely corrupt.

To the editor:

One of the more controversial issues in our province’s referendum on electoral reform is the dreaded party list.

A party list is that list of candidates nominated by our political parties to compete for the 87 seats in our provincial legislature.

Political scarecrows often refer to the party list as being one of the many things wrong with proportional electoral systems, the root of many evils, used and abused by party hacks to manipulate the nomination process to stack the deck in favour of their chosen candidates.

What they don’t tell us is that we have been using this very same party list for as long as we have been having elections and that it is because of its corrupt nature we will be voting in a referendum to change it.

The list they are referring to is called a closed list because it is generated by our political parties, using a nomination process that includes party members only.

It is a process that has become extremely corrupt, as federal and provincial party leaders and backroom power brokers have gained complete control of the candidate nomination process.

In other words – the corruption the scarecrows are warning us about is already alive and well, and deeply embedded in the electoral system we have been using for years.

That is also one of many reasons we need to replace it with a proportional system that uses what is referred to as an open list, a list of candidates that are ranked by voters, not party brass.

An open list is being used in many countries to make sure the nomination process is transparent, open, and honest.

While some countries are still struggling with electoral corruption, Denmark has used open list PR for decades, and their governments are so stable they abolished the Senate in 1953.

Andy Thomsen

Peachland

Previous story
Letter: We must do more to prevent invasive mussels in our waters
Next story
Letter: Building B.C.’s clean economy starts at home

Just Posted

Jumper reported on Kelowna bridge

Police are on scene at the WR Bennett Bridge

Updated: Fire contained at house in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Guidi Road

The Heat fall with second half lapse

Kamloops took out Kelowna Friday night in the men’s soccer match

UBCO uses van as creative outlet, by living in it

Peter Navratil has been living in a van on and off for the past three years

Overdose Awareness Day event hears drug addiction is a health issue not a moral issue

Families of those lost to addiction, and those responding to the crisis, agree more needs to be done

Meet the chef: Kelowna sous chef inspired by helping others cook

Darren Kashin is mentoring aspiring chefs at the Craft Beer Market

Letter: Our current system is unfair and undemocratic

Kelowna - Learn why we need to modernize our voting system to a proportional one.

Letter: Building B.C.’s clean economy starts at home

Kelowna - A letter from the Pembina Institute

Letter: Corruption deeply embedded in our political system

Kelowna - It is a process that has become extremely corrupt.

Letter: We must do more to prevent invasive mussels in our waters

Kelowna - Leaving those 4 inter-provincial border crossings unmonitored is a calculated risk.

Letter: Our ability to extinguish fires is an international embarrassment

Kelowna - Ice ages will come and go, heatwaves and droughts as well.

Environment Canada says remain wary of smoke despite change in weather

Special air quality statement issued for south Okanagan.

Manitoba politician taking heat over Tweet about former teacher’s ‘hotness’

Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher

Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017

Most Read