To the editor:

Well, the hits just keep on coming for Mr. Justin Trudeau. A Jacques Bougie sits on the board of

SNC-Lavalin. He also sits on the board of… get ready…. the Trudeau Foundation. It also turns out that

he is a director at McCain Foods… You know, Bill Morneau’s (Minister of Finance) wife’s family business.

Really? Are you getting the picture here? Yes, no conflict of interest here…Hmm!

Grant Baudais

Kelowna