Letter: Charlie Hodge’s Conservative viewpoint disappointing

One Kelowna reader weighs in

To the editor:

I was very disappointed in Charlie Hodge’s column on March 1, wherein he urged people to vote Conservative in the next election and touted Tracy Gray as his preferred candidate.

I suppose those supporters of Renee Wasylyk weren’t all too thrilled either, given the candidate election isn’t until April.

It surprises me that someone who writes so eloquently about their own health and economic issues would skew Conservative.

Has Mr. Hodge forgotten it was Liberal prime minister Lester Pearson who brought in the social safety nets of universal health care and the Canada Pension Plan?

Moni Schiller

Kelowna

