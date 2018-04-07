Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Letter: Carbon tax is the wrong term

It’s unfortunate that “tax” has been applied to carbon emissions rather than fee or price.

To the editor:

When I use the terms fee, tax and price; there is always money involved but the context varies. When we pay the price of a dozen eggs – it is clear what the money is for. Similarly, a fee is often attached to a service such as having others deal with my waste at the transfer site. A tax has a different rationale. Whether governments or gangsters, it’s a matter of those with power wanting in on the action. The property transfer tax might be an example of that.

It’s unfortunate that “tax” has been applied to carbon emissions rather than fee or price. It creates the notion that government just wants in on the action. Putting an increasing price on carbon is intended to change our behavior, send a message to the “market” and help us become more responsible for the real costs of our collective carbon pollution. In case you missed it, there is overwhelming evidence that carbon pollution is driving the accelerated climate change that we are now experiencing. It’s something I think about when I fill the tank or decide whether to walk or drive or carpool.

Ron Robinson

Nelson

Previous story
Letter: Using helicopter for wine tours is a land use violation

Just Posted

Lake Country mayor intends to run for re-election

Mayor James Baker said there’s some initiatives he would like to oversee

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day coming back

The annual Kelowna free family event is back for the 13th year on April 29

Ballet Kelowna wraps up 15th season

A Streetcar Named Desire will be performed on May 1 and 2 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Community rallies to clean up Vernon’s streets

Downtown event Friday aims to spruce up city before summer

Winery lounge approved by Lake Country council

50th Parallel Estate Winery’s proposal for a lounge and special event area has been endorsed

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place across the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend

‘Micro-preemie’ Ruby doing well at home

After four-and-a-half months in hospital, Salmon Arm infant growing, moving, smiling

UPDATE: RCMP say 14 dead after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos team bus

Fourteen others taken to hospital after tragic accident in Saskatchewan

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

12-year-old dog recovering following attack

Community gives supportive gifts to Pierlot family in response to attack

Most Read