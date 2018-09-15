Letter: An ode to the season: Summer in the Smokanogan

So our summers, still here and I love it, so there!

To the editor:

I’ve always loved the summer time, but now it’s come and gone,

You couldn’t tell by looking outside, whether it was evening or dawn.

The smoke filled the valley from the south to the north,

And some tourists said, “so why are we here?”

Let’s pick up our stuff and try it next summer,

When maybe the scene is a little more clear.

And there’s no denying, the time has been tough,

When your home disappears in the smoke and the flames,

But they never gave up, cause they had to go on,

And sometimes we knew who or what was to blame.

But the sky will clear up like it always had done,

And the music of birds will again fill the air,

A cool gentle rain then a soft warming sun,

So our summers, still here and I love it, so there!!!!

Ken Thompson

Kelowna